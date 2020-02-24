Advanced search

England 'have a point to prove' as they close in on another Six Nations Grand Slam

PUBLISHED: 06:06 05 March 2020

England's Sarah McKenna scores a try during the Women's Six Nations match at Castle Park, Doncaster. Picture: MIKE EGERTON/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

England will not rest on their laurels or rely on their reputation in their quest for a second successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam according to Sarah McKenna.

The Harpenden star was one of the scorers in the Red Roses' victory over Ireland last time out, meaning only Wales and Italy stand in their way of retaining their title with another faultless campaign.

She said: "We're on course at the moment and have done everything we've needed to but we're training hard in between and we are always going back to the drawing board, looking at what we can do better.

"There is always a lot of expectation around this team as there always with an England team but we are not going to let the expectation carry us through this competition.

"There is a massive emphasis on our intent and how we take that into game and we showed that in the first half against Ireland.

"We have a point to prove and we'll continue to do that."

The Welsh are up next at Twickenham Stoop on Saturday.

