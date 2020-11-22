Advanced search

Welwyn trio play their part as England leave it late at HQ to end the year unbeaten

PUBLISHED: 11:53 22 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:53 22 November 2020

England players celebrate victory following the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

England players celebrate victory following the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A penalty from Emily Scarratt with the last kick of the game completed a sensational comeback from England as they beat France 25-23 at Twickenham.

England's Emily Scarratt kicks the winning penalty during the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PAEngland's Emily Scarratt kicks the winning penalty during the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

The Red Roses scored 15 points in the last 10 minutes with the skipper’s penalty ensuring the team ended 2020 unbeaten.

Welwyn had supplied three players in the 23-strong team and one of them, Zoe Harrison, scored England’s first try on 16 minutes, taking advantage of a bouncing pass from Leanne Riley before scooping it up and cantering in from 15 metres.

Lark Davies got their second score but Les Bleus, thanks to two tries from Cyrielle Banet and one from Emeline Gros as well as eight points from the boot of Caroline Drouin, gave the visitors a solid-looking lead.

England players celebrate victory following the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PAEngland players celebrate victory following the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Head coach Simon Middleton unloaded his entire bench on the hour mark, including the remaining former Hobbs Way juniors, Ellena Perry and Helena Rowland, but it wasn’t until those final 10 minutes that the French defence were finally shifted.

Poppy Cleall crossed for her 14th test try before Ellie Kildunne powered over two minutes later.

Scarratt did the rest.

England coach Simon Middleton ahead of the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PAEngland coach Simon Middleton ahead of the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Middleton said: “We had to show our character and resilience and the team found a way to win.

“The game was nowhere near where we’d have liked it to have been in terms of how we wanted it to pan out. That’s international rugby. It’s not always how you want it to be.

“What it’s about then is how you adapt and find ways. This group found a way which is amazing. We’ll learn more from that than winning easy.

“The starting group did well for 60 minutes against a very strong opponent but started to fatigue and our replacements did a great job when they came on.

“We played as a squad and got the job done. It’s great to end the year with a win.”

Katy Daley-Mclean added: “We have had some battles with those girls but that was one of the best performances from a France side I can remember.

“We showed great character and I am really proud of our girls.

“The intensity with which France started caused us a lot of problems but I think our winning edge and mentality is going to be important.

“As much as it wasn’t pretty, it’s still a win in our column, which is crucial heading into a World Cup year.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Historic houses used for filming of series four of The Crown

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in season four of The Crown. This scene was filmed on location at Wrotham Park. Picture: Des Willie/Netflix

Woman fleeing domestic violence ‘not supported’ into permanent Welwyn Hatfield accommodation

A victim of domestic abuse claims WHBC failed to provide her with the support she needed. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - posed by model.

Success of cancer drug boosts employment in Hatfield

Eisai Hatfield expands manufacturing operations with £11.5M investment in global packaging facilities. Picture: Eisai

The Crown season four episode guide

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Picture: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn trio play their part as England leave it late at HQ to end the year unbeaten

England players celebrate victory following the test match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Itoje and May take plaudits as England power their way to another win over Ireland

England's Maro Itoje during the Autumn Nations Cup match at Twickenham Stadium, London. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Potters Bar photographers welcome competition victory despite lockdown

Felixstowe Harbour by Fiona Adamson from Potters Bar and District Photographic Society, who won the Park Street Camera Club landscape photography competition. Picture: Fiona Adamson

Walking and cycling set to be improved with clearer 20mph guidance on Hertfordshire roads

The strategy includes a framework for setting speed limits more consistently across Hertfordshire. Picture: Danny Loo

Hertfordshire care workers’ outstanding achievements celebrated in annual awards

Images from the individually held awards were displayed at the main event, held on Friday (November 20). Picture: HCPA