Former Welwyn, Datchworth and Harpednen juniors keep their place ahead of England's clash with France

England women are the reigning champions of the Women's Six Nations. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison have retained their place in the England side set to take on France in Exeter.

Head coach Simon Middleton has made just one change to the Red Roses team that won 20-12 in France on Saturday, Lydia Thompson coming in on the wing.

It means Botterman, who started her career at Datchworth, and Harrison will line up at prop and inside-centre respectively.

Former Harpenden junior and current OA Saints head coach, Sarah McKenna, continues at full-back while another former Welwyn junior, Ellena Perry, will again feature from the bench.

Middleton said: "We were delighted to secure our first win in France since 2012. The players put a real shift in and stuck to the plan.

"We have had a good week's recovery and preparation, which we will now complete in Devon.

"As we expected, last week's game was incredibly competitive, while at the same time, it was clear to see that both sides hadn't played competitively for a couple of months.

"However, I expect both teams to have shaken off some of the ring rust this week and the skill execution should be evident in the performances.

"Certainly from our point of view, we will be looking to improve on a couple of areas, the primary one being our handling.

"France had the lion's share of both the possession and field position last week, which we countered with a very good defensive performance.

"This week, we will be looking to address both those balances and with it, show more of our attacking capabilities."

England team to play France at Sandy Park, Exeter:

15 Sarah McKenna (Saracens Women - 26 caps)

14 Lydia Thompson (Worcester Warriors Women - 44 caps)

13 Emily Scarratt (VC) (Loughborough Lightning - 83 caps)

12 Zoe Harrison (Saracens Women - 18 caps)

11 Abby Dow (Wasps FC Ladies - 7 caps)

10 Katy Daley-Mclean (Loughborough Lightning - 108 caps)

9 Leanne Riley (Harlequins Women - 32 caps)

1 Hannah Botterman (Saracens Women - 15 caps)

2 Lark Davies (Loughborough Lightning - 22 caps)

3 Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears Women - 29 caps)

4 Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury Women - 14 caps)

5 Abbie Scott (Harlequins Women - 41 caps)

6 Sarah Beckett (Harlequins Women - 11 caps)

7 Marlie Packer (Saracens Women - 69 caps)

8 Sarah Hunter (c) (Loughborough Lightning - 117 caps)

Replacements

16 Heather Kerr (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks - 20 caps)

17 Ellena Perry (Gloucester-Hartpury Women - 8 caps)

18 Shaunagh Brown (Harlequins Women - 11 caps)

19 Poppy Cleall (Saracens Women - 34 caps)

20 Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens Women - 70 caps)

21 Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury Women - 48 caps)

22 Emily Scott (Harlequins Women - 33 caps)

23 Jess Breach (Harlequins Women - 8 caps)

24 Detysha Harper [Non-playing reserve]