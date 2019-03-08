England Women leave it late to complete back-to-back wins over France

England's Lydia Thompson sprints forward on her way to scoring England's winning try during the Women's International match at Sandy Park, Exeter. Picture: MARK KERTON/PA PA Wire/PA Images

A dramatic last-minute try from Lydia Thompson saw England to a 17-15 victory over France in Exeter.

A poor clearance kick was worked to the right wing where Emily Scarratt, who passed the 500-point mark in international rugby, fed Thompson to sprint and dive over the line.

The chance looked to have gone when Zoe Aldcroft received a yellow card but that was evened out moments later by Romane Menager's infraction.

Earlier tries from Laure Sansus and Caroline Boujard as well as a penalty and conversion for Jessy Tremouliere had looked to allow France redemption for the defeat on home soil seven days earlier.

Scarratt had kept the Red Roses, featuring former Welwyn juniors Hannah Botterman and Zoe Harrison as well as Harpenden's Sarah McKenna, in touch though with four penalties before Thompson's late winner.

Head coach Simon Middleton said: "I got the feeling in the changing room at half-time that we were too anxious, not just with how we played but with what the situation of the game was.

"I'm absolutely thrilled with the win and one of the things we've learnt to do really well is win tight games. We did it twice in the Super Series in the summer and we've done it again today.

"When you've got a player like Lydia Thompson on the field who specialises in tries you're always in with a shout.

It was a good connection to score the try at the end, it looks simple but we were under massive pressure and we executed and we finished."

England complete their autumn series at Goldington Road in Bedford against Italy.