Comprehensive win for England over Italy completes unbeaten autumn internationals

PUBLISHED: 13:45 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 24 November 2019

England's Vicky Fleetwood is tackled by Italy's Lucia Gai during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

England's Vicky Fleetwood is tackled by Italy's Lucia Gai during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

England ended their November internationals unbeaten after sealing a comprehensive 60-3 win over Italy.

England take the field for their match against Italy at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAEngland take the field for their match against Italy at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

They led 22-3 at the break with tries from Vicky Fleetwood, Poppy Cleall, Heather Kerr and Abby Dow, while Italy's points came via a Michela Sillari penalty.

Second-half tries from Kerr, Emily Scarratt, Rownita Marston, a penalty try and two from Sarah Bern added further gloss to the win at a sold-out Goldington Road in Bedford.

Abby Dow scores England's fourth try during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAAbby Dow scores England's fourth try during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison kicked one conversion and Scarratt two.

Try scorer Fleetwood said: "We stuck to our principles, played it through the forwards when we needed to and shifted it out to the backs when it was open for them.

England celebrate their victory in the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PAEngland celebrate their victory in the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

"It as scrappy at times but great to come away with the win.

"Having Sarah Bern and Ellena Perry come on off the bench was massive for us, we've built throughout the autumn and have learned from every game and hopefully we can continue to build through the Six Nations."

