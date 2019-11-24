Comprehensive win for England over Italy completes unbeaten autumn internationals

England's Vicky Fleetwood is tackled by Italy's Lucia Gai during the International Match at Goldington Road, Bedford. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Wire/PA Images

England ended their November internationals unbeaten after sealing a comprehensive 60-3 win over Italy.

They led 22-3 at the break with tries from Vicky Fleetwood, Poppy Cleall, Heather Kerr and Abby Dow, while Italy's points came via a Michela Sillari penalty.

Second-half tries from Kerr, Emily Scarratt, Rownita Marston, a penalty try and two from Sarah Bern added further gloss to the win at a sold-out Goldington Road in Bedford.

Former Welwyn junior Zoe Harrison kicked one conversion and Scarratt two.

Try scorer Fleetwood said: "We stuck to our principles, played it through the forwards when we needed to and shifted it out to the backs when it was open for them.

"It as scrappy at times but great to come away with the win.

"Having Sarah Bern and Ellena Perry come on off the bench was massive for us, we've built throughout the autumn and have learned from every game and hopefully we can continue to build through the Six Nations."