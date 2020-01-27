Hertfordshire trio named in England's squad ahead of Women's Six Nations

England lift the 2019 Women's Six Nations trophy after completing the grand slam. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Former Datchworth, Welwyn and Harpenden juniors are all included as England name their 32-player squad for the Women's Six Nations.

Hannah Botterman, Zoe Harrison and Sarah McKenna have been named by Simon Middleton as England look to defend their title, which starts away to France on Sunday.

The trio are joined by Saracens' team-mates Poppy and Bryony Cleall and Vicky Fleetwood, although Marlie Packer misses out with an ankle injury that has required surgery.

Middleton said: "We've named a squad that certainly reflects not only the immense experience in the English women's game but also some of the outstanding young talent that we are now seeing emerge from the Tyrrells Premier 15s.

"We are looking forward to seeing how this group, especially those who have emerged over the last 18 months, take the next step onto more senior roles.

"We know we have a tough route in this year's competition.

"We are missing some key players but know this presents a good opportunity for our wider squad who we have full belief in.

"We are looking forward to getting out to France which is always a great contest and starting our campaign in Pau."

A second away game follows the French trip with Scotland the destination on Sunday, February 9, while their first home game takes place at Doncaster on February 23.

They also host Italy at the Twickenham Stoop on March 7 before finishing off the tournament away to Italy on March 15.

