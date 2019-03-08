Advanced search

Datchworth storm back against Letchworth to claim second win

PUBLISHED: 14:34 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 08 October 2019

James Watt scored in the first-half for Datchworth at Letchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON

James Watt scored in the first-half for Datchworth at Letchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth claimed their second win of the London Two North West season with a fantastic come-from-behind 26-20 success at Letchworth.

It was a result which didn't look likely when the Legends Lane hosts raced into a 15-0 lead early in the first-half.

Crucially James Watt pulled one back prior to the break after a period of pressure, a try which was converted, and a succession of penalties against the home side at the start of the second period allowed the Men in Green to close to within one point with a strong forward-led drive.

Letchworth knew they need to play in the Datchworth half but opted to try and play Barbarians rugby from their own 22.

And the visitors gleefully accepted two loose passes to race in and add a further 12 points.

A penalty that could have extended Datch's lead drifted narrowly wide but despite Letchworth pulling one try back and laying siege to the line, the Villagers hung on for a well-deserved victory.

