Datchworth run London Welsh close again in another tight contest

PUBLISHED: 14:21 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 22 October 2019

Sam Brunton kicked two penalties and two conversions for Datchworth against London Welsh. Picture: DANNY LOO

For the second game in a row Datchworth pushed London Welsh all the way before succumbing to a narrow 24-20 defeat.

The pair had been promoted to London Two North West last year, Datch finishing that campaign with a 10-7 loss to the champions at their Old Deer Park ground.

The visitors have started this year in equally good form and took the lead with a converted try before adding another and a penalty before half-time.

Sam Brunton kicked a penalty for Datchworth and he converted James Watt's try early in the second half to pull the hosts to within seven.

That gap closed again with another Brunton kick although there could have been more had there not been a knock-on for the Greens.

Welsh bagged a third converted score after a period of pressure but another Watt scored, Brunton again adding the extras, made it a nervy finish for the leaders who were relieved to hear the final whistle.

