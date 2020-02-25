Datchworth falter at Hackney after strong start on the Marshes

Nick Moore got Datchworth's first points in the defeat at Hackney. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Datchworth's dismal start to 2020 continued as they slumped to a 34-12 loss away to Hackney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Men in Green have not tasted victory since shutting out Welwyn in their final game before Christmas.

Since then five games have come and gone and Datch have managed just one bonus point.

Their fortunes seemed set to change at Hackney Marshes when they raced into a 12-0 lead in the first half.

Nick Moore went over in the corner after 25 minutes and Matt Francis added to that with Ben Palmer kicking the conversion.

But it was all square again by half-time and the tide was well and truly turned after the break as Hackney stretched away.

The result pulls the home side seven points clear of Datchworth who in turn are nine points above rivals Welwyn in the final relegation place.

It is still a relatively safe gap with six games to go but the Villagers know they will probably need at least one more win to make sure of their status in the division for another season.