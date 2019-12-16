Tis the season to be jolly for Datchworth's green giants after crushing derby success
PUBLISHED: 11:25 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 16 December 2019
Datchworth turned on the style and the Christmas cheer for their supporters with a thumping 43-0 win over neighbours Welwyn.
The London Two North West clash hade promised to be a nip and tuck affair laced with typical derby passion and bruising hits.
It still had the passion but the result was never in doubt as the Green Army raced to a five-try half-time advantage before adding another two after the break.
Welwyn might be able to point to the lack of support from a cheeky and strong wind that although was going directly from one end to another, blew itself out by the time it was at their backs but the truth is they would have struggled regardless on this performance.
Nick Moore led the way for Datchworth with a hat-trick while the impressive Matt Francis, Liam Walker, Stu Young and Tom Wood bagged the other tries.
Wood converted his try adding to three successful kicks from Ben Palmer.
Datchworth's on-field skipper Alex Nolan hailed the effort from his men from start to finish.
"It was one of our best performances of the season," he proclaimed. "It was simple, basic hands that got us over the try-line in the end. We didn't do anything fancy. We trusted we could fulfil what we wanted to do and that was get the win.
"The wind was going straight down the pitch and perhaps they expected us to kick a lot more but we ran it and tried to keep it in hand and only kick when we needed to.
"That gave us a lot of space to work in."
They had got off to a good start with Francis powering over after a catch and drive on eight minutes and he almost got the second, off-loading to Walker for the score.
Moore then ran in two fairly identical tries in three minutes, both coming from overlaps on the right wing before Young threw himself over the line by the posts in the last play of the first half.
Moore completed his treble by collecting a cross-field kick before Wood scampered through a demoralised Welwyn defence to finish the day off.
First-team captain Nick Gudgin said: "We work for our big runners and we try to get the ball in their hands a lot.
"The scrum has always been good but there are always improvements to be made."