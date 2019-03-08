Advanced search

Going up! Delighted Datchworth set for new adventure in the next league

PUBLISHED: 07:08 03 April 2019

Datchworth V Verulamians - James Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Datchworth V Verulamians - James Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Datchworth’s 10 year stay in London Three North West is over after their 66-7 win at home to Verulamians confirmed their second place and promotion.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

It has been on the cards for most of the season with an unbeaten run going back to November and consisting of 13 wins.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But they still had to get across the line and did so in style with a crushing 10-try win over the basement side.

Datchworth V Verulamians . Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians . Picture: Karyn Haddon

It started superbly with a try early on.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Marcus Potter in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Marcus Potter in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

The Greens went wide quickly and through numerous hands before Jake Edhodaghe crossed.

Datchworth V Verulamians - James Watt in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - James Watt in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Sam Brunton added the extras.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A second try followed with Tom Bennett leading a counter attack that ended with Marcus Potter finishing well.

Datchworth V Verulamians - James Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - James Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

In fact the first 30 minutes saw the Villagers score at almost a point a minute.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Sam Brunton in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Sam Brunton in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

James Watt got the third, his 19th of the campaign while the bonus point arrived after James Young picked off a loose pass and sauntered over in the corner.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Stuart Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Stuart Young in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brunton’s conversion took the score to 24-0 and he added another conversion shortly after, a big scrummage from Datch winning the turnover and sending Watt over for his second of the game.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But then the Men in Green got themselves into bother with the referee, James Young earning a yellow card.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tim Fretter in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tim Fretter in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

And with the man advantage, Vees were able to turn 10 minutes of pressure into a converted score of their own before half-time.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Bennett in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Datchworth didn’t seem to learn from their disciplinary problems at the end of the half and Liam Walker earned a 10-minute rest himself with another yellow.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Joseph Breeze in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Joseph Breeze in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

But the home side were able to regroup and were soon back in the try-scoring groove.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Cameron Craig in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Cameron Craig in action for the Verulamians. Picture: Karyn Haddon

A quick tap from Stu Young saw him make yards before finding Tom Wood. He had plenty of options too with Watt, Brunton and James Young all screaming for the ball but he went on his own to great effect.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Wood in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Brunton was again on target with the kick.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

He was the architect of the seventh try, Watt completing his hat-trick, and simple hands across the backs got number eight, Watt this time using a netball-style offload straight into the path of Nick Moore’s well-timed run.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Tom Blackwell in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Tom Blackwell in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Edhodaghe showed his incredible pace to charge in from halfway and the try-scoring was completed by John Simons, in the right place at the right time to scoop up the ball after a Verulamians’ kick had been charged down by James Young.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Picture: Karyn Haddon

And as he had done for all of the five second-half tries, Brunton was calmness personified as he slotted it over the bar.

Datchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn HaddonDatchworth V Verulamians - Jamie Pumbaa Smith in action for Datchworth. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Promotion was earned with one game to spare.

That sees Datchworth travel to leaders London Welsh on Saturday.

The title has already been secured by the Old Deer Park outfit but the contest between the top two will give Datchworth an early glimpse of what to expect in their next adventure.

