Advanced search

Datchworth well on course to achieving season's goals and then some

PUBLISHED: 09:51 26 December 2019

Skipper Nick Gudgin says Datchworth are delighted with their form so far this season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Skipper Nick Gudgin says Datchworth are delighted with their form so far this season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Datchworth are not just on course to achieve their pre-season target in London Two North West - the likelihood is they will smash it to pieces.

Victory over Welwyn in their final league game of 2019 left them perched appartently precariously, just fourth from bottom.

But it moved them 10 points clear of their rivals and that final relegation spot while taking them to five victories out of their 11 games

Alex Nolan said: "We were hoping to finish the season with six wins as that will get us close to mid-table and keep us up.

"We're one off that now and there is a good set of games coming up after Christmas."

Club captain Nick Gudgin said the way the Men in Green have adapted to the higher division since last season's promotion has been fantastic.

"It's been tough but we've learnt a lot and we've held our own," he admitted.

"We're still pushing, and we're still trying to recruit and better ourselves. We'll see where that takes us."

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Most Read

More than 200 homes could be built at Welwyn Garden City bagel factory site

The bagel factory on Bridge Road, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Youths banned from Welwyn Garden City centre following paint throwing incident

A Section 35 Order is in place for 48 hours in Welwyn Garden City town centre.

Police statement on jailed Welwyn Garden City paedophile

Police photo of Ryan Gamble. Picture: Herts Police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Datchworth well on course to achieving season’s goals and then some

Skipper Nick Gudgin says Datchworth are delighted with their form so far this season. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Review of the Year 2019: March brings Splashlands, a trip home from work in a tank and another lake disaster

On her retirement, Frances waves off her old workplace in style after she was picked up in a tank. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Fans love Michael Bublé’s Christmas album ahead of Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

John Lewis store clearance sale start time

John Lewis Welwyn Garden City Christmas lights

Next Boxing Day sale opening times

Hafield Next will open at 6am on Boxing Day for the annual sale.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists