Datchworth well on course to achieving season's goals and then some

Skipper Nick Gudgin says Datchworth are delighted with their form so far this season. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Datchworth are not just on course to achieve their pre-season target in London Two North West - the likelihood is they will smash it to pieces.

Victory over Welwyn in their final league game of 2019 left them perched appartently precariously, just fourth from bottom.

But it moved them 10 points clear of their rivals and that final relegation spot while taking them to five victories out of their 11 games

Alex Nolan said: "We were hoping to finish the season with six wins as that will get us close to mid-table and keep us up.

"We're one off that now and there is a good set of games coming up after Christmas."

Club captain Nick Gudgin said the way the Men in Green have adapted to the higher division since last season's promotion has been fantastic.

"It's been tough but we've learnt a lot and we've held our own," he admitted.

"We're still pushing, and we're still trying to recruit and better ourselves. We'll see where that takes us."