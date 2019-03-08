Datchworth on verge of promotion after comfortable victory over Old Merchant Taylors’
PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 28 March 2019
©2019 Archant
Datchworth Rugby Club just need one point to confirm their promotion from London Three North West after a comprehensive 43-12 win away to Old Merchant Taylors’.
The Men in Green remain second, nine points ahead of Stevenage Town, but crucially having won three more games.
And a simple bonus point in either their next match, at home to already doomed Verulamians on Saturday, or away to champions-elect London Welsh on April 6, would be enough.
The victory over OMT saw James Young, Stu Young, Sam Brunton, James Watt and Liam Walker all bag one try each.
However, it was Nick Moore who stole the show with his double, as well as a superb display around the rest of the park, rightly earning him the man of the match award.
Sam Brunton chipped in with four conversions in the five-point win.