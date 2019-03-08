Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Datchworth on verge of promotion after comfortable victory over Old Merchant Taylors’

PUBLISHED: 14:19 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 28 March 2019

Nick Moore put in a man of the match performance for Datchworth against OMT. Picture: DANNY LOO

Nick Moore put in a man of the match performance for Datchworth against OMT. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Datchworth Rugby Club just need one point to confirm their promotion from London Three North West after a comprehensive 43-12 win away to Old Merchant Taylors’.

The Men in Green remain second, nine points ahead of Stevenage Town, but crucially having won three more games.

And a simple bonus point in either their next match, at home to already doomed Verulamians on Saturday, or away to champions-elect London Welsh on April 6, would be enough.

The victory over OMT saw James Young, Stu Young, Sam Brunton, James Watt and Liam Walker all bag one try each.

However, it was Nick Moore who stole the show with his double, as well as a superb display around the rest of the park, rightly earning him the man of the match award.

Sam Brunton chipped in with four conversions in the five-point win.

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Most Read

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker

Police swarm block of flats in Hatfield drugs raid

Hatfield drugs warrant. Picture: supplied.

Man with ‘machete’ knocking on doors in Hatfield

A view of Millwards, Hatfield, where a man knocking on doors reportedly had a machete. Picture: Google Streetview

Display car damaged at Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police would like to speak to these people in connection with a damaged car. Picture: Herts Police

New trains for Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage passengers travelling to and from London on Great Northern routes

Old and new: Great Northern's 40-year-old trains to Moorgate are being replaced with a new, modern £240m fleet. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City hospice featured in moving national campaign video

People from Welwyn Garden City have featured in a moving new video filmed at Isabel Hospice, as part of a campaign to make sure hospice care reaches everyone who needs it. Picture: YouTube/Isabel Hospice/Hospice UK

Datchworth on verge of promotion after comfortable victory over Old Merchant Taylors’

Nick Moore put in a man of the match performance for Datchworth against OMT. Picture: DANNY LOO

Archie Peet leads the way in another good week for Welwyn Wheelers

Welwyn Wheelers' Archie Peet took third place at round four of the MK Bowl Series.

St Albans Centurions offering international caps for any interested players on big day of rugby league in London

St Albans Centurions masters are on the lookout for players ahead of a huge day of rugby league in London.

One person dead in Welwyn Garden City blaze

Hose reel in fire engine locker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists