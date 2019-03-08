Datchworth up and running with home victory over Luton

John Simons got Datchworth's first try in the win over Luton. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Datchworth picked up win number one in their return to London Two North West as they beat Luton 33-24 at home.

They had started brightly with a try in just the second minute.

Dom Negri made the break inside the Luton 22 and from there Tom Wood chipped the ball into space for John Simons to score in the corner.

It set the tone for a half which would see the lead frequently change hands.

The visitors grabbed a converted try before Datchworth retook the lead through a Sam Brunton penalty.

The hosts then extended their lead with a move straight from the training ground.

Debutants Alex Lloyd-Williams and Tom Johnson combined for the latter to score but Luton refused to lie down, bagging a second converted try to lead 14-13.

However, Datchworth would be ahead by half-time, Tom Blackwell with the try and Brunton adding the conversion to an earlier penalty, although a third Luton try meant the lead was just 23-19.

Any home nerves though were soothed early in the second half as a Tom Bennett try and another five points from two Brunton kicks put them 14 points clear.

A bonus-point try was the least Luton deserved but that was all they would leave The Green with as despite plenty of possession in the final 20 minutes, the Green wall stood firm to repel all attacks.

The win lifts them up to sixth in the early standings and they will now look forward with confidence to a trip to Fullerians, two places below them, on Saturday.

Datchworth's second team made it two wins from two in Herts Middlesex Merit Table Two with another fightback - this one finishing 58-30 at Old Grammarians.

The home side had taken a 17-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes but slowly the squad, littered with a good blend of youth and experience, battled back.

Alan Cartmel kicked the first points for the visitors and added another penalty and two conversions following tries by Franco Caroleo and Ryan Wheeler as the sides went in at half-time tied at 20-20.

Maxwell Imina, Louis Watts twice, Ed Cockburn, Jake Ebhodaghe and Will Turley all crossed the whitewash with the metronomic Cartmel adding conversions to four of them.

Imina was named man of the match while fellow exciting youngsters Theo Provencal-Wise and Connor Harris showed plenty to please the wise old heads of skipper Tom Bambra and Steve Holgate.