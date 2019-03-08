Grasshoppers pounce to beat Datchworth despite battling show from the Greens

James Watt scored yet again for Datchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Datchworth saw Grasshoppers' promotion potential at first hand but still gave a good account of themselves despite a 25-10 defeat.

The west London side are up to third in London Two North West with the victory owing to a strong first half showing.

They went 12-0 up with tries from Billy-Graham Park and George Stanton but the Men in Green were back to within five points by half-time as James Watt continued his remarkable scoring record this year with a try following eight phases of play.

Ben Palmer kicked the conversion and Datchworth, who kept themselves in the hunt throughout the game, responded brilliantly in the second half with a period of sustained pressure.

But all that brought was another three points for Palmer, simply cancelling out three from the Hoppers.

And the hosts had the final say with two unconverted tries, the last right at the death, finishing the contest.

Datch are now ninth and host Hackney on November 9 in their next game.