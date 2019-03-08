Advanced search

Datchworth battle elements as well as Hackney to secure another win

PUBLISHED: 13:41 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 12 November 2019

Tom Wood kicked a drop goal for Datchworth against Hackney. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Archant

Datchworth consolidated their mid-table position in London Two North West with a 21-13 win over Hackney at a soggy Datchworth Green.

The result, the third in their seven games so far, means they sit seventh in the table, one place above their visitors.

Conditions weren't ideal with rain making life difficult for anyone wanting to handle the ball.

Sam Brunton kicked an early penalty and while they were playing advantage for an offence at a ruck, Tom Wood sent a drop goal between the posts.

Hackney utilised a huge overlap to bag the first try of the day but three penalties in a row at the scrum brought a penalty try for the Greens and a 13-7 half-time lead.

James Watt got his 10th of the season after the break but Hackney kept themselves in touch with two penalties.

Brunton made sure they would leave without a bonus point though as another penalty sealed the victory.

