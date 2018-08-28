Another made in Welwyn win for high-flying Saracens

Hannah Botterman (standing, centre) scored twice for Saracens in their win over Wasps. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Saracens head into Christmas on top of the Tyrrells Premier 15s table – after another victory and performance labelled ‘made in Welwyn’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 45-17 win away to Wasps saw Hannah Botterman, who also counts Datchworth as a former club, score twice while former Hobbs Way team-mate Zoe Harrison went over for one, while also being hugely impressive with the boot.

In total Sarries bagged seven tries, with May Campbell also getting two as well as a penalty try and one for Harpenden’s Sarah McKenna.

Talking to the clubs website head coach Alex Austerberry said: “We can look back on that game with a lot of pride. The character the girls showed to front up to a very physical and very talented Wasps side was good to see.

“We were tested and given some problems to solve, and it was probably their resolve as individuals that was most impressive.

“It was a battle and we did very well to come out on top.

“It was a real Christmas cracker. We always knew it was going to be one of those kind of games – physical, feisty and aggressive.

“But we met that challenge head on and I was very happy with the competitive nature of our play which ultimately won us the game.”

The Women in Black are still four points clear of Harlequins, the side they face next at Allianz Park when the competition resumes on January 12.

But Austerberry is not counting any of his chickens just yet with the Quins match one of five remaining fixtures for his side.

“Nothing is won at Christmas but at the minute it’s reward for the hard work the players and staff are putting in,” he said.

“Come the back end of April, that’s when the rewards will be dished out, so we need to make sure we take this form into 2019 and that we prepare properly over the break to put ourselves in the best possible position come April.”

Wasps took the lead with a penalty at Twyford Avenue before Campbell and McKenna gave Sarries the edge.

Botterman’s first from a driving maul followed before a penalty try before the break gave Wasps hope.

But they couldn’t take advantage and Campbell and Botterman, both from yet more devastating driving mauls, added their second.

That move also played a part in the penalty try before Harrison bagged the visitors’ last points.