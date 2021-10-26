Another game of two halves as Welwyn are punished by ruthless Hendon

Published: 10:15 AM October 26, 2021

Tom Emery was among the tries for Welwyn against Hendon. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Hendon's first visit to Hobbs Way in many years was a profitable one as they returned south with victory over hosts Welwyn.

It was a well-deserved 40-29 success too and one which built on some ruthless finishing in the first period by the visitors.

But Welwyn responded superbly after half-time and will be a little frustrated not to have come away with a losing bonus point to add to their four-try reward.

The home side's natural instinct is to play an off-loading game, but any small errors were pounced upon by Hendon who converted every chance that was presented to them.

The game was only 17 minutes old when Hendon notched their fourth try and left a shell-shocked Welwyn team struggling at 26-0.

Hendon fly half Rob Casey ran the show in the first half and powerful winger Chris Kiyingy chipped in with a brace.

Welwyn’s cause was not helped by injuries, losing skipper Josh Milton and Chris Kemp and they were 33-0 down when Fin Sutherland opened their account with an unconverted try just before the break.

Hendon started the second half where they left off with a try under the posts to extend their lead to 40-5 but it was the last score they managed as Welwyn began to claw their way back into the contest.

Yourgos Alexander took advantage of Hendon not retreating at two consecutive penalties and crashed over for a try converted by Phil Grehan and when the visitors were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes, their hooker sent to the sin-bin, Welwyn grabbed three more tries.

Two of them came from line-outs from five metres out with hooker Josh Walkey impressive all round the field.

Tom Emery’s score came with 10 minutes left to play but despite the support of a large crowd, there was to be no further scoring.

Welwyn are now sixth and go to Cheshunt on Saturday, one place below them.

Datchworth finally got their season off and running with a 15-12 success at home to Enfield Ignatians in London Two North West.

The result lifts them off the foot of the table and above Hackney.

A trip to west London is up next when they go to Old Priorians.