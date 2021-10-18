Another nail-biter but Welwyn return from Finsbury Park with the bonus-point win

Published: 11:33 AM October 18, 2021

Adam Harcourt scored the try of the match as Welwyn beat Finsbury Park. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

A first league meeting between Finsbury Park and Welwyn created a hugely entertaining game for the history books - with Welwyn claiming the victory.

The 29-26 success in north London was the Hobbs Way-based rugby club's second from three London Three North West games and lifts them above their hosts into fifth.

Honours were fairly even in the first period with the visitors edging it by three tries to two.

Finlay Sutherland, skipper Josh Milton and Adam Harcourt all crossed for tries with full-back Chris Kemp adding one conversion from out wide.

The two home tries made it 17-12 at the break but Park snatched the advantage soon after the restart, a converted score making it 19-17.

That served as a trigger for the best phase of the game, with both sides producing exciting, attacking rugby to keep the crowd on their toes.

The lead didn't last long though. Welwyn produced a series of attacks, moving the ball to both wings, before Kemp dummied his way over to score a bonus-point fourth try in the corner.

Brimming with confidence, Welwyn then produced the try of the match.

Winger Adam Harcourt stepped of his right foot three times to bamboozle the defence and score under the posts, Kemp adding the conversion to put Welwyn 10 points clear and seemingly comfortable.

Finsbury Park had other ideas though and with time running out they crashed over to narrow the gap, a well-struck conversion bringing them back to within three points.

Fortunately for the travelling Welwyn support, the clock was on their side this time, removing memories of the defeat to St Albans on the opening day, and a crooked throw at a line-out proved to be the final play of the match.

A spokesman for the club said: "Matt Gray did an excellent job as stand-in prop for 60 minutes before being replaced by 44-years-young Ozzie Mahere, who made a long-awaited first-team debut, much to the delight of his team-mates and the travelling supporters."

Datchworth meanwhile are still searching for their first win of the London Two North West season after a 20-5 loss away to Hampstead.

They face Enfield Ignatians at home on Saturday while Welwyn host Hendon.