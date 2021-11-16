Welwyn put Tabard to the sword while Datchworth claim vital win.

Adam Harcourt helped himself to four tries in Welwyn's thumping win over Tabard. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Welwyn showed no mercy as they put under-strength Tabard to the sword in London Three North West.

The Radlett-based visitors arrived at Hobbs Way with 14 men but to their credit, they kept going in the face of never-ending adversity.

However, by the final whistle they had shipped 14 tries and lost 92-0.

Former skipper Adam Harcourt bagged a hat-trick of tries within 16 minutes and went on to finish with four.

Liam Scofield joined him in the hat-trick hero ranks while new skipper Josh Milton got two, including one from a 70-metre run straight down the middle of the pitch, with Fin Sutherland, Tom Hamer, Brad Wiles, Tom Emery and Josh Walkey all chipping in with one.

Chris Kemp converted 11 of them.

The game allowed Welwyn coach Gareth Hughes to give a number of players valuable game time, Wiles being one of these along with fellow replacements Jack Cotterell and Matt Gray.

There was a welcome return for Ash Dobney in the second row while number eight Andrew Le Baigue stood out at the base of the scrum, forming a good bond with veteran scrum-half, Yourgos Alexander.

Jed Hunter had his best game in a Welwyn shirt, showing front-row team-mate Dan Comben that he too could crash through would-be tacklers with rampaging runs while the only only downside was a suspected partial dislocation of the shoulder for Ali Cooper.

James Watt bagged the first try for Datchworth in their win over Grasshoppers. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Datchworth's victory at home saw them beat Grasshoppers 16-9 to move out of the relegation places at the bottom of London North West Two.

It was hard-earned but ultimately comfortable victory with the forwards again competing well in the scrums, rucks and line-outs.

Three penalties were all that came in the first half, two of them for the visitors with Tom Bennett replying for Datch, and although James Watt got the game's first try soon after the restart, a third and final score from a Grasshopper boot kept them in front.

The breakthrough came with 15 minutes to go as young scrum-half George Little darted through a small gap and over the line.

A late penalty from Ollie Barnes sealed the victory.

England's Helena Rowland is tackled by Canada's Sabrina Poulin during the international at Twickenham Stoop. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

Three of Welwyn's former juniors were involved in another big win - this one seeing England beat Canada 51-12 in their latest autumn international.

Zoe Harrison kicked two penalties and four conversions while Helena Rowland added the extras to the penultimate try from the seven scored.

Zoe Harrison kicked 16 points in England's win over Canada at Twickenham Stoop. - Credit: NIGEL FRENCH/PA

And the duo combined in the fourth minute as England got their first score, Harrison with a quick tap-penalty to Rowland, who fizzed a 10-metre pass to Heather Cowell to score on her debut.

Hannah Botterman, who started her rugby career at Datchworth, was the third member of the trio.

It means the Red Roses are now unbeaten in 17 and skipper Sarah Hunter says the building blocks being put in place with one eye on next year's World Cup in New Zealand.

Captain Sarah Hunter added: "[Head coach Simon Middleton] has always talked about having two, three or four players in each position and if we want to go and win a World Cup we’re going to need that.

"The great thing we’re doing is building a real squad depth. You cannot rely on just 15 players."