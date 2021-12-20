News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Grassroots rugby in London divisions hit by near total wipeout

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM December 20, 2021
Datchworth's game against Letchworth was one of a near-total wipeout of London division rugby fixtures.

Datchworth's game against Letchworth was one of a near-total wipeout of London division rugby fixtures. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Rugby saw their final weekend before the Christmas break decimated as games were called off because of COVID-19 precautions.

Clubs were given the option of playing or not, with only eight matches across the 11 London & South East divisions taking place.

Only one had a direct impact on either Datchworth or Welwyn, Enfield Ignatians' 19-17 win over Hampstead in London Two North West moving the home side seven points clear of the Men in Green at the foot of the table.

The bonus point for Hampstead lifted them above Hackney and off the bottom, the pair both five points behind Datch.

Welwyn already had the weekend off after their scheduled game with Stevenage Town was cancelled when the north Herts side dropped out of the division at the beginning of the season.

Both teams are due back in action on January 8 with Datchworth going to Ruislip and Welwyn also on the road at Finchley, currently second to Welwyn's third.

Hatfield QE meanwhile will restart their Herts Middlesex Merit Table Three season at Roe Hill Hall against St Albans seconds.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tesco Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  2. 2 Asda Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  3. 3 Marks & Spencer Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  1. 4 Older woman assaulted in Lloyds Bank dies from injuries
  2. 5 Sainsbury's Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
  3. 6 The best home Christmas lights displays
  4. 7 Lidl Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
  5. 8 Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Christmas and in January 2022
  6. 9 Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours
  7. 10 Arrests made in bid to tackle Welwyn Hatfield drug dealing
Rugby Union
Welwyn Garden City News
Datchworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Templewood Primary School in Welwyn Garden City.

'Outstanding' WGC primary school now requires improvement

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Thomas De-Castle-Lynne was found guilty at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts Live News

Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers involved in theft spree

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Steven Easdale, 53, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a Fiat 500 near to the Red Lion pub.

Pedestrian dies weeks after collision in Welwyn

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Black walls inside a council-owned bungalow in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Worrying soot in council home reduces tenant to tears

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon