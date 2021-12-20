Grassroots rugby in London divisions hit by near total wipeout

Datchworth's game against Letchworth was one of a near-total wipeout of London division rugby fixtures. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Rugby saw their final weekend before the Christmas break decimated as games were called off because of COVID-19 precautions.

Clubs were given the option of playing or not, with only eight matches across the 11 London & South East divisions taking place.

Only one had a direct impact on either Datchworth or Welwyn, Enfield Ignatians' 19-17 win over Hampstead in London Two North West moving the home side seven points clear of the Men in Green at the foot of the table.

The bonus point for Hampstead lifted them above Hackney and off the bottom, the pair both five points behind Datch.

Welwyn already had the weekend off after their scheduled game with Stevenage Town was cancelled when the north Herts side dropped out of the division at the beginning of the season.

Both teams are due back in action on January 8 with Datchworth going to Ruislip and Welwyn also on the road at Finchley, currently second to Welwyn's third.

Hatfield QE meanwhile will restart their Herts Middlesex Merit Table Three season at Roe Hill Hall against St Albans seconds.