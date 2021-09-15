Match Report
Southern League Cup
Royston Town
Josh Williams 80
Welwyn Garden City
One goal enough as Royston Town advance in Southern League Cup against Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Royston Town took another step forward on their road to better times with a 1-0 win over Welwyn Garden City in the Southern League Cup.
Josh Williams, who played a handful of games for Tuesday night’s visitors prior to signing for the Crows in 2020, got the only goal of the game 10 minutes from time, racing clear before knocking the ball beyond Charlie Crowley.
And both sides will have been happy with their respective performances. WGC had come into the game on the back of an awful display and a 4-1 defeat to St Neots Town on Saturday while Royston are still trying to rebuild from the shock FA Cup defeat to Mildenhall Town.
Both managers opted to make several changes but both teams were still able to create opportunities.
Daniel Brathwaite powered a header inches over from a corner while the dangerous Spyros Mentis coame closest with a diving effort that only just cleared the bar.
Brathwaite was also needed at the other end to prevent Elliot Bailey from pouncing while Greg Adinna shot wide and both Jack Vasey and Charlie Payne had shots blocked in front of the Royston goal.
Royston goalkeeper Ollie Williams also made a smart save from another Vasey attempt.
Injuries will be a worry though for City boss Nick Ironton. Jordan Balogun limped off just before half-time with a muscle injury, although did allow U23 Josh Yoane to make an appearance, while a hamstring worry ended Ryan Doherty’s night.
Welwyn now turn their attentions to the FA Cup second qualifying round clash at Bedford Town while for Royston it is an 11-day gap until a trip to Bromsgrove Sporting in the league on September 25.