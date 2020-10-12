Back to winning ways for Welwyn Garden City but Potters Bar lose for first time this season

Dave Allmand-Smith was at the double for Welwyn Garden City against St Albans. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Welwyn Garden City returned to winning ways thanks to a much better display and 3-1 win over St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dave Allmand-Smith got two of the goals and Bryn Evans the third as they moved up to sixth in the East Hockey League Division Three South West table following three games.

They had started the game well and were ahead early, Ben O’Boyle finding Evans who in turn sent a first-time ball through to Allmand-Smith to score.

There could have been more but for fine saves and poor final passes and St Albans looked to have punished WGC for those misses when they equalised from a penalty flick in the second half.

But that just served to light a fire under the home side and they roared back, Crayton Napoleon going on one crazy run which ended in a shot that nearly squeezed in.

It was only a brief let-off though as Allmand-Smith tapped in after good work again from Evans and the latter added the third following a ball across the D from Will Reilly.

Potters Bar’s excellent start to life in EHL Premier B, the highest division they have played in, was halted slightly by a 4-1 loss at Havering on Sunday, Ed Whybrow the Bar scorer.

It was part of a double header which also saw them draw 2-2 on Saturday at home to Broxbourne, Jonathan Elms and Miles Tomkins scoring in this one.

They had opened their year with a 1-1 draw with Cambridge University before beating Spalding 4-3 in a fine away win.

They sit eighth in the 13-strong division.

Unfortunately the ladies’ first team have had to take an enforced relegation after withdrawing from the league this year.

A spokesman for the club said: “They have a number of players in the health or other critical industries who were not prepared to risk playing during the pandemic.

“There are other ladies’ teams who have taken the same difficult decision but they will be allowed to retake their place in the league next season.”