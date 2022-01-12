'Right decision' to call Margate game off but Potters Bar Town boss surprised it wasn't done earlier

Postponing Potters Bar Town's game with Margate was the "right decision" according to manager Lee O'Leary - and he admitted surprise that it had passed an early inspection.

The Scholars had held checked the pitch at the LA Construction Stadium on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the Isthmian League Premier Division game and were given the OK.

However, further rain in the afternoon meant that by 6pm and with the Gate already in Hertfordshire, the pitch was sodden, leaving the match official with little choice but to call the match off.

It was the fourth home game in a row to have been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch and a frustrated O'Leary says his sympathies lie with not only Margate, but his own players as well.

He said: "I wasn’t involved in [the early inspection], I was at work, but all I know is the inspector that came down deemed the pitch to be playable.

"There was an hour and a half of rain after that and then it drizzled for quite a lot but when we all got down here at 6pm, it was a lot worse than Saturday which was also called off.

"The ref made completely the right decision in calling the game off. It’s just a shame that everyone has had to travel before it happened, Margate coming all the way from their place.

"Some of our boys have come from a bit of a distance too and we haven’t even had the time to get a training facility sorted which is again not ideal.

"By the time [we play Brightlingsea Regent on Tuesday] we will only have played one game in four weeks and so we are losing match sharpness and a little bit of rhythm and momentum, whatever you want to call it.

"It’s causing us a problem and you can just see that the boys are deflated.

"They just want to play. They’ve gone 18 months without really playing because of COVID and when we get back into a full season, four of the last five home games have been called off because a waterlogged pitch.

"It’s not ideal, far from it.

"I just feel for the boys because even when we do get up and running again, it’s going to take them a while to get back to where they were before."