Mavericks included as England Red Roses take on the All-Stars of the Netball Superleague

Published: 7:00 PM January 18, 2021

England netball will play a three-match series against a Netball Superleague All-Stars side in lieu of the matches originally scheduled against Jamaica.

They were cancelled due to travel restrictions but England were still eager to get some games played, with the three all taking place at Loughborough between Wednesday and Sunday.

The Red Roses squad remains unchanged from the one that was selected for the matches against Jamaica and includes Saracens Mavericks' Razia Quashie as well as George Fisher, Sophie Drakeford-Lewis, Summer Artman and Layla Guscoth, all of whom once played for the Hatfield-based franchise.

Fran Connolly, CEO of England Netball, said: “After extensive planning and contact with Public Health England, we are delighted to announce these exciting new fixtures which will see elite netball back on our screens.

"With all players from both sides already being in the UK before the Government restrictions to travel were introduced, it seemed like a great opportunity to create this unique fixture and get our elite players back on court.

“I look forward to seeing the entire group of players from both teams taking to the court to inspire generations of women and girls to play the game.

"We know how important the sport is to everyone involved in the game and hope that this series gives fans something really special to look forward to during such a difficult time for the nation.”

Roses head coach Jess Thirlby said: "We have a real wealth of talent in the Roses squad and among the Superleague clubs and I am sure netball fans will be excited to see live elite netball and their favourite players return to the court for what promises to be a brilliant series of netball."

Manchester Thunder’s Karen Greig, who will lead the the All-Stars, said: “This series is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the talent in the league, give some of the international newcomers the chance to make their mark on the domestic game and enable our players to get vital court time at the highest level.”

The games will decide the winner of the Jean Hornsby Cup, named in celebration of the first black England netball player.