Records keep tumbling for Datchworth's Tom Rutter

PUBLISHED: 13:57 19 July 2019

Datchworth's Tom Rutter.

Datchworth's Tom Rutter.

A schoolboy from Datchworth is continuing his rapid climb up the athletics ladder by setting record after record.

Datchworth's Tom Rutter, who goes to the Richard Hale School in Hertford, has already thrown personal bests in both the javelin and shot put.

The 12-year-old's throw of 44.94 metres in the javelin in May had obliterated the county record.

But after winning the County Championships he went onto win the County Schools Championship, breaking the record again.

Since then he has twice bettered that mark, first throwing 49.70m at a meeting in Peterborough to go number one in the country, and then extending it to 51.19m throw at Wodson Park.

That throw has lifted him to second on the U13 all time list.

The efforts of Rutter, who competes for Hertford & Ware Combines Athleics Club have also added the district schools' record, which had stood since 1978 and has also been selected by Hertfordshire for the Inter County Championships.

