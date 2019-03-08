Rare tie for Tewin in dramatic finish at Old Albanian

Paul Shankster hit the game-tying runs for Tewin. Picture: KARYN HADDON ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A dramatic finish saw Tewin denied victory as their game at Old Albanian ended in a tie, writes Paige Simmonds.

A four from Paul Shankster had levelled the scores but the visitors persisted and with the very next ball the big paceman was dismissed to leave both sides on 156.

The game had started with Will Pickworth picking up an early wicket for Teewin while Shankster dismissed two to restrict OAs to 26-3.

And Tewin continued to bowl well for the remainder of the innings, with Luke Wilde also chipping in with a wicket.

In reply Noah Lipschitz hit 27 but Old Albanian's bowlers were in equally fine form, bringing on a middle order collapse with Tewin dropping to 92-7.

Jamie Bryce and Dan Smith got Tewin close but Smith was run out for 27 with 10 runs needed, the prelude to the dramatic finish.

Charlotte Wilde helped the second team to victory against Letchworth with four wickets and Andy Ensum completed the day with 44.