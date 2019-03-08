Queenswood girls helping put British tennis on the map with world bronze

Queenswood School's tennis team won the bronze medal at the World Schools Tennis Championship in Italy. Archant

Johanna Konta wasn't the only one to be flying the flag for British tennis this month - with Queenswood School clinching a bronze medal at a world championship.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Queenswood School's tennis team won the bronze medal at the World Schools Tennis Championship in Italy. Queenswood School's tennis team won the bronze medal at the World Schools Tennis Championship in Italy.

Held in Castel di Sangro, Italy, the ISF World Schools Tennis Championship saw the Brookmans Park school and 11 others from around the globe compete for the title.

The girls qualified by winning the Aberdare Cup, the national schools tournament, last July.

Each round of the World Finals was decided by a combination of incredibly close-fought doubles and singles matches, with four of the Queenswood team's rubbers won 3-2 on a tie-break.

They beat teams from France, Italy and Australia in the opening round and despite losing to a very strong side from Chinese Taipei in the semi-finals, they defeated the Netherlands in the play-off to secure the bronze medal for the second World Tournament in a row.

Queenswood School's tennis team won the bronze medal at the World Schools Tennis Championship in Italy. Queenswood School's tennis team won the bronze medal at the World Schools Tennis Championship in Italy.

You may also want to watch:

Director of tennis Catherine Sluter was ecstatic with the result.

"It's an amazing achievement," she said. "This was a really young team, our most junior player was just 13, and they were facing much older opposition.

"The girls were absolutely outstanding all week in terms of their playing, behaviour and team spirit and there are some really exciting prospects for the future of tennis at Queenswood."

Principal Jo Cameron said: "We are terrifically proud of our tennis. The level of support and excitement at Queenswood as the results came through was palpable especially when the whole school came together to film a good luck message.

"I would like to congratulate them and the staff who have coached and supported them on a fantastic result."

The team comprised Given Roach (GB team member and U14 Tennis Europe Croatian doubles champion), Issey Purser (U16 Independent Schools doubles champion), Maia Mountain (U16 National Schools doubles champion) and Imogen Haddad and Jess Matthews (U14 National Schools doubles champions).

As well as playing an intensive schedule of outstanding tennis, the girls also enjoyed a cultural day in the mountains around Castel di Sangro and participated in parades.