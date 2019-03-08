Punchbowl Trophy delights sailors and spectators alike at Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club

Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club held their Punchbowl Trophy at Stanborough Lake. Archant

More favourable weather conditions allowed Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club to finally complete their postponed Punchbowl Trophy - and the sailors produced a hugely-exciting race.

Ben Hawker and Tom Etheridge won Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's junior shield at their Punchbowl Trophy at Stanborough Lake.

Held at their Stanborough Lakes home and with a Le Mans-style start, the race was eventually won by Annette Walter and Michael Ettershank in a Comet.

Going off first the holders, in one of the slowest dinghies, easily held off second place David Lambert and Patrick Rohart in the faster Supernova failing to make up the nearly 20 minute deficit by the end of the three-hour event.

Roger Morse and Tony Hale in a leader were third while the junior shield went to Ben Hawker and Tom Etheridge.

The unusual format requires boats to change crews after every lap and provided entertainment for the spectators especially when the wind freshened.

Annette Walter and Michael Ettershank won Welwyn Garden City Sailing Club's Punchbowl Trophy at Stanborough Lake.

They saw the exuberance of the younger helms leaping in and out of boats contrasting with the more stately changeovers of others.