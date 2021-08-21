Cruel ending but Ricci Crace still overwhelmingly proud of his Welwyn Garden City side

Published: 5:54 PM August 21, 2021

Welwyn Garden City assistant manager Ricci Crace took charge of the game against FC Romania in the absence of Nick Ironton. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

You would have forgiven him for being furious at the cruel nature of the final outcome but Welwyn Garden City's assistant manager was full of nothing but pride after the 1-1 draw at FC Romania in the FA Cup.

Jay Rolfe had headed the Citizens in to the lead at Theobalds Lane with 17 minutes to go and that looked as if it would be enough until a sending off for Jon Sexton two minutes from time and then eight additional minutes in stoppage-time, the very last moments of which saw Jonny Edwards snatch a replay from the penalty spot.

But Crace, in charge of the side in the absence of manager Nick Ironton, was taking a positive viewpoint.

He said: "It was an excellent performance. Defensively we were superb throughout.

"We lacked a little bit of invention in the final third in the first half but not the second half.

"I cannot fault the effort of anyone. Every single person had heart, desire and effort in the second half. They all gave everything for me.

"We could have score one or two more but to draw in those circumstances, I’m just gutted."

The eight added minutes perplexed the travelling support and Crace revealed it was two more than the minimum indicated on the sideline.

He also felt that the final corner was fortunate to be taken.

"We were told six on the line," he said, "and before the final corner that led to the penalty, the referee has put his whistle in his mouth and then pulled it out to give the corner.

"I’m 100 per cent sure he was going to blow up.

"The sending off was dubious but the melee might have swayed him to show red.

"For the penalty Ben [Spaul] has been given a shove but his arms are in an area where the ref has to give it, unless he gives the foul.

"The boys didn’t deserve that."

Attention now turns to Herns Lane on Tuesday for the replay where Crace is confident Welwyn will complete the job.

He said: "We’ve been getting better and better this season, Kempston was an improvement on Thame and this was better again.

"Hopefully we will get what we deserve on Tuesday in the replay. We’re still in the hat and they are beatable."