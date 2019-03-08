Preparations bang on track as GCRs look forward to spring marathon season

The spring marathon season may not have burst into life just yet but that doesn’t mean Garden City Runners were kicking their heels.

Lorenzo Franchi was one of the first to tackle the inaugural Conwy Marathon in Llandudno.

The scenic route came with three major hills, the final one of which came at 24 miles, wound its way round the Great Orme, past Conwy Castle before finishing on the promenade of Llandudno.

He completed the course in a solid three hours 51 minutes 19 seconds.

The Dorney Lake Marathon Preparation Run offered the choice of 16, 20 or 24 miles over flat terrain.

Jane Molloy battled the first of those options while Rebecca Barden, Anne Henson and Becca Hayden ran the 20-mile distance.

Dave Heal took on two challenges this week.

The first was the Dinton Pastures Challenge near Reading, a six-hour event with the aim to run as many of the 3.28-mile laps as possible.

He opted to go for four laps, completing the half-marathon distance in 2:13:51, his 112th race over the distance.

The second event celebrated the 108th birthday of the oldest marathon runner in the world, Baba Fauja Singh.

Hosted by Sikhs in the City Runners, the aim for this race was to run as many 2.014 km laps as possible in six hours 54 minutes, the time that Fauja Singh took to run his first marathon at 89.

Heal ran 22 laps in 4:54:20.

In the weekly parkruns there were the usual impressive results and personal bests.

Tom Wackett, Becky Day and July Kean set best times at Ellenbrook Fields while Matthew Greenwood, Russell Casey and Tom Rogers set PBs at Panshanger, with Casey taking the win.

Gary O’Leary earned his PB at Castle Bar while Asa Moberg Grout went quicker at Harlow where Daniel Pudner was third.

Paul Guy’s PB at Durham was his fastest ever parkrun.

Peter McKenzie won at Westmill and Thomas Parmley ran his 50th parkrun.