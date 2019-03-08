Potters Bar claim West Herts win thanks to Mehta's first fivefer

Jigar Mehta picked up his first five-wicket haul for Potters Bar against West Herts. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Jigar Mehta claimed his first five-wicket haul for the club as Potters Bar's upturn in form continued into the next stage of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division season.

He finished on 5-25 in the 109-run win at West Herts' Park Avenue ground, the first of the timed matches for this year.

And the victory means Bar are now up to fourth, the last of the end of season play-off places.

Bar were put into bat after losing the toss and skipper Steve Gale and James Scott had to tough it out for the first hour against the prolific Will Jones.

However, that is exactly what they did, scoring 75 before the captain was caught for 36.

Scott went on to claim a second successive 50 but as lunch neared he perished for 56 to a return catch from overseas pro Jaahid Ali.

After the break Rishi Patel and Rehan Hassan took centre stage, making 87 in good time as both got to their half-centuries, Patel's third in a row.

Like Scott, he fell shortly after reaching the milestone, run out on 53, but Hassan powered on and dominated a partnership with Ashane Wijesuriya as Bar got past 250.

The pair had put on 60 when the latter was also run out but Bar ended 258-4 from 60 overs, Hassan frustratingly unbeaten just two shy of a maiden Potters Bar century.

Bar's chase was not helped by the looming black clouds and they went off for a short break after just one over.

But on the resumption, Mehta took the game by the scruff of the neck with a fine spell of bowling.

He removed Alistair Lewis and next ball got the prized wicket of Ali who was adjudged leg before.

Teddy Duke kept up the pressure and he got the wicket of Craig Sanders and when Mehta bowled both Joe Warren and Matt Smith, the hosts were effectively done for at 37-5.

They fought back, however, and a partnership of 55 between Jones and Richard Mason kept Bar waiting and with the rain getting ever closer they knew they needed wickets quickly.

Pace off the ball was the way forward and Luke Chapman (2-20) enticed Jones (34) to leave his ground and Wijesuriya whipped off the bails and from then on it was a case of when rather than if for the visitors.

Paul McGee got the wicket of Richard Mason for 37 before Mehta completed his haul.

Thilan Walallawita also chipped in with a wicket.

They are at home on Saturday when they host Harpenden.