Great Scott! Pat steers Bar to derby success at Mymms
PUBLISHED: 11:38 20 May 2019
Archant
A magnificent unbeaten 91 from Pat Scott was the difference as Potters Bar battled to victory at North Mymms in a fantastic game of cricket.
His haul came off 128 balls and included nine fours as Bar got to their target with three wickets in hand.
It was their first win of the Saracens Herts Cricket league Premier Division season while Mymms are still waiting for theirs, although on the evidence of this performance it will come sooner rather than later.
Bar won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch that did a bit pretty much all day.
Mymms went into the contest minus two of their top three batters and lost makeshift opener Dan Millard for just six.
At the other end, however, Hamza Ahmed was taking the attack to the visitors with three fours and a six and there looked little problem until he snicked a Teddy Duke ball to keeper Ashane Wijesuriya.
Duke went on to claim 3-43, his best figures in a Bar shirt, with Kent's Imran Qayyum and Andy Lewis his other victims.
Jigar Mehta bowled Richard Soulsby for five and Thilan Walallawita enticed Steve Snell to come down the wicket as he went for 22.
Walallawita had Dharmarajsinh Jhala caught at slip by Rishi Patel and then Richard Oxley was run out by Mehta.
And when Prith Sarvaiya was stumped off the bowling of Luke Chapman the hosts were dead and buried at 87-9.
But the final pair had other ideas and Rhys Wynne and debutant Jose Gonzalez Martinez delighted the home crowd with a 75-run partnership.
Wynne ended up on 30 not out while Martinez was caught and bowled by Bradley Sayers for 35, the duo part of just four men to finish with double figures.
Mymms' final total of 162 was testing enough to give Potters Bar plenty of work to do and they started on fire, Scott and Steve Gale getting to 50 in just 44 balls.
Wynne backed up his batting by removing both Gale and James Scott and when Patel skied one to square leg for 26, it sparked a mini middle-order collapse, the score going from 99-2 to 119-6 in a heartbeat.
But Pat Scott still powered on, completing his 14th fifty in 59 Bar appearances, and looking in a bubble of concentration as he made batting look easy.
When Chapman became the seventh wicket Bar still needed 14 but the man of the moment, together with Sayers, saw them across the line.