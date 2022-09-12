Potters Bar set up final showdown with confidence-boosting win

Thilan Walallawita hit a valuable 41 before claiming three wickets for Potters Bar against Totteridge Millhillians. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar booked their place in the Herts Cricket League Premier Division play-off final with a confidence-boosting success at home to Totteridge Millhillians.

A wet outfield had postponed the contest by 24 hours and there was a good chunk of the afternoon which felt like the outcome would go the way of the visitors to The Walk.

Totteridge had won the toss and elected to field and Bar got off to a decent start, Patrick Scott (26) and James Seward (46) putting on 44 for the first wicket.

However, they slumped to 56-3 and it needed a middle order recovery, led by Thilan Walallawita's 41 in 34 deliveries, dragged them up to their final total of 211-9 in their allotted 50 overs.

Skipper Luke Chapman and Charlie Scott, playing the anchor role, made 23 and 22 respectively.

Hopes were instantly raised with a first-ball success for Jigar Mehta, but from there Totteridge started to put their shots together.

Ravichandakumar Madushan and Ben Howgego put on 65 for the next wicket, the former going for 30 in the 16th over.

By that point the away side were well ahead of the run rate and would remain so for the rest of the afternoon.

The problem was keeping people at the crease for long enough.

Howgego also went for 30 and there was 20 for captain Jonathan Miles but it was the latter's dismissal that signalled the beginning of the end for them and the start of the Bar charge.

Walallawita took that wicket in the 26th over and when he removed Shaun O'Brien for 11 in his very next set of six, Totteridge had suddenly gone from 111-4 to 116-6.

That became 118-7 in the next over, Amnol Maheshram collecting Sam Smith's wicket.

Jed Lewis and Matt Fletcher did their utmost to rescue the situation and managed to put on 15 for the ninth wicket, taking seven overs to do so.

But Ashish Padki and James Seward combined to finish Lewis's 27-minute defiance and the former then wrapped things up with his second wicket in the 40th over, leaving Totteridge on 150 and 61 runs short.

Walallawita finished with figures of 3-16 from his seven overs.

Potters Bar will now play Radlett at Welwyn Garden City's Digswell Park on Saturday, Radlett seeing off Harpenden by 33 runs in the other semi.