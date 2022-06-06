Thrilling last over win for Potters Bar after runfest with Totteridge

Runs, excitement, thrills and nerves - Potters Bar's two-run win at home to Totteridge Millhillians had it all.

The finish of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division clash was one of the tightest seen at The Walk in many years.

It came down to the last over with the visitors needing 12 to win but with one wicket remaining and just the two tail-enders in.

Bar had entered the final act more than happy. With six overs to go Totteridge had needed 27 but still had Ravichandrakumar Madushan at the crease who had reached his maiden league century in 88 balls in the previous over.

He added another at the start of the next to move onto 102 but his departure as well as that of Ben Lederman and Joe Wray suddenly left the outcome far more open.

The momentum swung the way of Totteridge as the first two balls of the final over were both reverse swept to the boundary by Iresh Saxena and he picked up a single off the next delivery to make it three required in three balls.

However, Matt Fletcher was stumped by James Seward, his second of the game, giving Anmol Maheshram final figures of 3-51 and a huge 25 points for Potters Bar.

Lee Tyrell took 3-20 while Teddy Duke managed 2-42.

The day began with the hosts put into bat under drizzly, overcast skies but once the sun came out, it turned into a batter's paradise.

Seward was the first to go after scoring 11, leaving Bar 27-1, but his departure only heralded the return of Leicestershire's Rishi Patel and he showed the Bar faithful what they had been missing.

He and Josh Matthews put on 97 for the second wicket before the latter would be out for 44.

Patel stuck around though and with Steve Gale, the third-wicket partnership got to 132 before he was out for 136 having faced just 109 balls and scored 11 fours and eight sixes, five of them in one over.

Gale went on to score 58 not out and Charlie Smith managed 28 not out as the hosts posted 297-3, the highest first innings score at The Walk.

It will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the derby at North Mymms on Saturday, the first of the timed games this season.