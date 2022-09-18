News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Toor de force from Radlett downs Potters Bar in play-off final

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:37 PM September 18, 2022
Kabir Toor took three wickets and then hit 65 as Radlett beat Potters Bar in the Herts Cricket League play-off final.

Radlett got revenge for Potters Bar finishing top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division table by beating them in the play-off final.

Played at WGC's Digswell Park home, Potters Bar won the toss and opted to bat but could only make 160, the final wicket falling to the final ball of the innings.

Steve Gale's 40 had given them a great start and when he was dismissed in the 20th over by Kabir Toor, Potters Bar were 77-2.

Ten overs later, however, and they had crumbled to 97-6 and although the tail did what they could with Anmol Maheshram, Callum Lloyd and Jigar Mehta all making double figures, the latter getting to his 12 off 51 deliveries, it would prove to be not enough.

Toor finished on 3-30 and Dominic Chatfield 3-33, while there was 2-23 from Josh De Caires and the three returned in a match-winning opening stanza in reply.

Chatfield got 30 and De Caires 25 but it was the unbeaten 65 from Toor, together with a run-a-ball 25 from William Wright, that saw Radlett home by six wickets.

Thilan Walallawita got all four wickets for Bar, finishing on 4-26 from nine overs.

Thilan Walallawita took all four Radlett wickets in Potters Bar's play-off final defeat.

- Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA


Cricket
Potters Bar News
Radlett News

