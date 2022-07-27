Potters Bar & Barnet United Karate Club revel in world championship success
- Credit: POTTERS BAR KARATE
Potters Bar & Barnet United Karate Association Club had a trip to remember when they went to the 2022 World Championships in Florida.
The club, who train at Pope Paul School and the Elm Court Centre in Potters Bar, took seven students as part of the England team and returned with s great medal haul.
There were two golds, Sofia Buonanno winning in the individual fight event and Firdaous Bilaloglu victorious in the same event in her category.
The former also took bronze in the 13-year-old team event with Nuran Bilaloglu and two other England athletes and there was a bronze too for Danial Meftah.
The group also claimed three silvers, one for Sandro Buonanno and two for Reyhan Bilaloglu in the team and individual events of her category.
Luca Buonanno produced a valiant performance to reach the quarter-finals before defeat to the current French champion.
Michael Cormack, the club's head instructor, said: "Win or lose, the students always seek to learn and improve. This is the beginning of their journeys, their first of many championships on the world stage and all the students have a bright future."
On top of the medals won by the club, Souad Bilaloglu refereed at the competition and was awarded a world referee qualification with WUKF.
For more on the club go to www.pottersbarbarnetkarate.co.uk