Potters Bar United Karate Association triumph in Scotland

Potters Bar United Karate Association had a fantastic weekend in Scotland at the Kanzen Cup.

Held in Dundee, the seventh running of the competition saw competitors from the home nations, as well as France, Romania and Pakistan, test their skills.

The club took nine athletes north of the border, returning home with a medal haul of five gold, three silver and six bronze, part of Karate England's final tally of 57 medals.

The roll of honour was Reyhan (two golds and a bronze), Firdaous (two golds), Sofia (gold and silver), Nuran (double silver), Luca (silver), Danial (double bronze) and Sandro and Dexter (bronze each).





A spokesman for the club said: "They out did themselves, not just in performance but also in attitude and learning important life lessons. They did their club and country very proud.

"It's been very challenging to train over the last year and a half but to manage to achieve such an impressive haul is brilliant.

"These results will aid in being selected for the Karate World Championships next year in Florida and the students are hopeful they will get to represent England on what will be an incredibly memorable event."