Potters Bar Town shown way forward by Isthmian League Premier Division champions-elect Worthing

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore felt they were beaten by the likely Isthmian League Premier Division champions. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town were given a clear sight of how much work they have to do to get to the top of the Isthmian League Premier Division after defeat to champions-elect Worthing.

Efforts from Marvin Armstrong, Reece Myles-Meekums and an own-goal from Calvin Dickson gave the runaway leaders a 3-0 win at the LA Construction Stadium and while it wasn't a complete drubbing, the third only arriving 10 minutes from time, it did leave manager Sammy Moore slightly disappointed although with no regrets.

Speaking on Twitter he said: "Not at our best today but we came up against a proper outfit and the best team in this league. They deserve to be champions."

The Scholars best chances came late in the contest.

Some good approach work ended with a cross from Isaac Ogundere into the penalty area where Norman Wabo did well to bring the ball under control.

The final cross belonged to Corey Parchment but Joe Boachie could only head over the top.

The second opportunity belonged to Parchment himself on the edge of the area but he too was off target.