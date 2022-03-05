Player ratings: Who starred as Potters Bar Town drew with Wingate & Finchley?

Derby days are always special and there is plenty of rivalry between these two sides but neither Potters Bar Town nor Wingate & Finchley could get the better of the other as they cancelled each other out.

Another point and another game unbeaten made a slight better day than a bad one for the Scholars but which of their players gets a thumbs up and who needs to impress me further. This is how I saw the Isthmian League Premier Division game at the LA Construction Stadium for Potters Bar Town.

Hafed Al-Droubi - 7

One big save in the final minute of the half to deny Freddie Hinds and once less than convincing punch in the second period were the two polar opposites in his performance. Everything else in between was routine and done without fuss.

Isaac Ogundere - 6

Got up and down well but struggled to get any joy with the ball at his feet. One cross from a good position was overhit but defensively he was sound.

Corey Parchment - 6

Got a 10 on my last visit but like his wing-back colleague, this was not a day for marauding runs forward. Never really under pressure at the back but his attacking play didn't come off this time.

Frazer Shaw - 8

Even when he seemed to turn into trouble, he got himself out of it with relative ease. Looks so comfortable with the ball at his feet and cleared most things with his head. Looks like the complete modern-day centre-half.

Calvin Dickson - 8

Really impressed. From the first minute to the last, he was seemingly first to every ball, he made tackles and never looked in any real trouble. Really stamping his mark on that starting jersey.

Jacques Kpohomouh - 7

Not as fluent as his centre-half partners but was still relative untroubled. A no-nonsense player, he just strolled through this with no fuss.

Max Delyfer - 5

Of all the players who played the 90 on Tuesday night, he looked the most jaded and was replaced at half-time. Not as quick with the ball at his feet and didn't snap into tackles like he usually does.

Tyler Christian-Law - 7

Becoming recognised as the playmaker for the Scholars. Two excellent balls in the first half, one a cross and the other slid in behind the defence, gave the hosts two good chances. Drifted out of the game late on as tiredness caught up to him.

Joe Boachie - 7

Looks to be enjoying his time at the minute and played with a bit of a spring in his step. Didn't always come off and was always searching for that one golden opportunity, difficult under the conditions, but still gave it a go.

Norman Wabo - 6

Starts his three-match ban after this following the sending off against Cheshunt. Shame because if he gets a run in the side, and starts to learn the structure and his team-mates, he could shine. Not his day.

Aaron Eyoma - 5

Another who found it tough to come to grips with the conditions. You can see he wants to run at people and create things but will have to wait for another chance.

Substitutes

Zak Guerfi come on at half-time while Calvin Ekpiteta appeared just after the hour but neither could change the outcome of this game, which was destined for 0-0 from a long way out.

Summary

Not a day for flowing football, not a day for players who prefer to dazzle with fancy footwork and scorching runs.

Was a day for centre-halves though and so it proved.

Nothing wrong with the performance, just one of those days, and perhaps the improvement in form since Sammy Moore's arrival has made us greedy for constant success.

It's another point in this unbeaten run, a clean sheet and another game to increase the hope that next season could see the Scholars flirting with the play-offs.