Match reaction

Tyler Christian-Law of Potters Bar Town is sent off during the FA Cup tie with Romford. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town were kept locked in the dressing room by manager Sammy Moore after defeat and exit from the FA Cup at home to Essex Senior League Romford.

The Boro from two steps lower than the Isthmian League Scholars, won 2-1 with the home side's day made even worse by the sending off of Tyler Christian-Law five minutes into the second half.

Dejon Noel-Williams had an early chance but he fired straight at the goalkeeper.

Romford, who were set up in a low block, were comfortable to give possession to the Scholars centre backs but quickly pressed if the ball came into their half.

Their first chance came when a quick through ball found Jake Gordon who was brought down before he could shoot. Romford appealed for a penalty but a free kick was awarded just outside the box, Ted Collins doing well to turn George Cox’s strike around the post.

From the resulting corner Town were able to counter themselves and a two-on-one left Noel-Williams with a decision to make.

He chose to go for goal but his strike could only find the keeper again.

Jacques Kpohomouh put Potters Bar Town in front against Romford in the FA Cup. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

But the Scholars took the lead on 18 minutes as a corner from Kasim Aidoo’s left foot landed at the feet of Jacques Kpohomouh and he tapped in for his first goal for the club.

Romford almost equalised immediately though as a driven cross from the right wing evaded the defence before landing on the head of Gordon who could only put his effort over the bar.

Decisions would be the theme of the day though and captain Frazer Shaw will regret letting a long ball bounce.

An awkward change of direction resulted in him giving away a free-kick which in turn led to a corner. The resulting ball was played deep, Scott Doe headed it back and Romford’s danger man Charlie Morris nodded in for his 10th of the season.

A clash between Tyler Christian-Law and Kris Newby ended with the Potters Bar Town man sent off. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

The second half started with more urgency and aggression from the Scholars but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Romford’s Cox was taken down with sliding tackles twice in quick succession. The away side reacting angrily on both occasions and after the second a scuffle broke out.

The resulting melee saw Tyler Christian-Law and Chris Newby clash with the outcome a red card for the Scholar.

With the numerical advantage, Romford took control. Morris cut onto his right and unleashed a curling effort that Collins did well to punch wide.

The corner was only half-cleared and Cox flashed a rising drive with the outside of his right foot past the left-hand post.

Isaac Galliford was next in the book for Town and he was replaced by Quentin Monville.

Assistant manager Darren Beale was then dismissed as he felt a two-handed push in the back had been missed by the referee and another booking came the way of Kpohomouh as the hosts threatened to unravel.

Dejon Noel-Williams, who was also booked, had been a physical presence up front in the first half and a bustling run into the channel gave him a chance to cross.

The ball into the box was nearly turned into the goal by Joe Boachie, back after his horror injury in the last round against Aveley, but George Allen’s goal-line clearance saved Romford.

The Scholars had been doing well despite the 10 men but on 77 minutes Romford found the breakthrough.

Substitute Emmanuel Robe showed pace to connect with a sweeping through ball into the left channel and after shrugging off a challenge from Ethan Kaiser, he calmly fired low past the onrushing Collins.

Romford nearly made it three when another sub Alex Balisani found himself through on goal but he dragged his shot wide left.

Noel-Williams then summed up the Potters Bar display with another strong run down the right.

He had the chance to roll it into his team-mate's path, however, he overhit the pass and the chance went begging.

Monville had an opportunity on the left but his shot curled wide of the right-hand post and there was more drama in the final minute as Potters Bar's shouts for a penalty went unheard, Romford goalkeeper Jake Anderson and Monville colliding.

A corner was the only reward and its clearance left Bar out of the Cup.





Potters Bar Town: Collins, Titchmarsh (Olaiya 83), Shaw, Dickson, Kaiser, Kpohomouh, Galliford (Monville 55), Christian-Law, Boachie, Aidoo, Noel-Williams.

Subs (not used): McRitchie, Moore, Hoti.

Goal: Kpohomouh 18

Booked: Galliford 55, Kpohomouh 60, Noel-Williams 65, Shaw 90

Sent-off: Christian-Law 55





Romford: Anderson, Eyong, Hurley, Newby, Doe, Allen, Olukolu (Tuohy 83), Restrepo, Gordon (Robe 59), Cox (Balisani 65), Morris.

Subs (not used): Barlow, Sibanda, Ademi, Lawlor.

Goals: Morris 36, Robe 77

Booked: Newby 81





HT: Potters Bar Town 1 Romford 1

Referee: Alistair Wilson (Boston)

Attendance: 204