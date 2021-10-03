Potters Bar Town left massively frustrated as game with Kingstonian is abandoned

Published: 12:41 PM October 3, 2021

Potters Bar Town were leading against Kingstonian when the match was abandoned. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town were left hugely frustrated after their game with Kingstonian was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

There was just 17 minutes to go and the Scholars had their noses in front against the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders, Samson Esan's goal five minutes earlier giving them a 1-0 lead.





But with a dew puddles on the pitch, and one on the side causing problems for the linesman, the referee opted to bring an early end to the contest.

It had been played in pouring rain throughout and it left chances at a premium but Esan produced a moment of quality to give the home side the the advantage.

It began with a drive forward from Bar debutant Kazaiah Sterling, the former Tottenham Hotspur junior and Sunderland loanee charging through the middle of the defence before sliding in Esan.





He remained cool to slot home and he almost turned provided immediately with a through ball to Joe Boachie but the striker put his effort wide.

That was the last meaningful action though as the teams departed shortly after amid the huge disappointment for the hosts.