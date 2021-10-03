Potters Bar Town left massively frustrated as game with Kingstonian is abandoned
- Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
Potters Bar Town were left hugely frustrated after their game with Kingstonian was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.
There was just 17 minutes to go and the Scholars had their noses in front against the Isthmian League Premier Division leaders, Samson Esan's goal five minutes earlier giving them a 1-0 lead.
But with a dew puddles on the pitch, and one on the side causing problems for the linesman, the referee opted to bring an early end to the contest.
It had been played in pouring rain throughout and it left chances at a premium but Esan produced a moment of quality to give the home side the the advantage.
It began with a drive forward from Bar debutant Kazaiah Sterling, the former Tottenham Hotspur junior and Sunderland loanee charging through the middle of the defence before sliding in Esan.
He remained cool to slot home and he almost turned provided immediately with a through ball to Joe Boachie but the striker put his effort wide.
That was the last meaningful action though as the teams departed shortly after amid the huge disappointment for the hosts.
Most Read
- 1 Filming spotted in Hatfield Town Centre
- 2 Filming taking place at The Galleria shopping centre in Hatfield
- 3 Liam Gallagher to play huge Knebworth Park concert next summer
- 4 Fading Hollywood 'star' arriving at Barn Theatre for A Bunch of Amateurs
- 5 Hatfield officer who text 18-year-old dismissed
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Grant Shapps suddenly cancels constituency event amid fuel chaos
- 8 Murder-suicide investigation in Welwyn Garden City
- 9 Film crews spotted in Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City
- 10 'This is history - Part Two!' Liam Gallagher talks about his Knebworth Park June 2022 gig