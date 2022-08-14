Sammy Moore delighted with an opening win after Potters Bar survive goalkeeping drama

Match reaction

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore paid credit to his entire squad as their survived a goalkeeping drama to claim all three points on day one of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Scholars won 1-0 at home to Herne Bay courtesy of a Quentin Monville goal on 88 minutes but it was a hamstring injury sustained by keeper Emmanuel Agboola 18 minutes earlier that caused consternation in the home ranks.

They saw out the remaining time though, which included seven additional minutes, with outfield player Calvin Dickson between the posts.

And the fact he only had one save to make delighted the boss.

Moore said: "The first game is always tough, no matter who you play, but in this heat and in the circumstances we went through, I’m delighted with the win.

"We played 27 minutes including the added time without a first-choice keeper.

"We’ve got a guy who we’re waiting international clearance for but that hasn’t come through in time so we were looking around for who could go in goal.

"To be fair to Calvin, he was coming on in midfield but we had to put him in goal and he has only had one save to make.

"So credit to all the boys from the front to the back, to only have one shot to save in 27 minutes is fantastic.

"There wasn’t much in the game, it was quite bitty, but we could have been three up in the first half and didn’t take our chances.

"You’re always thinking can we nick one but I knew if we kept a clean sheet, we’d win the game.

"We’ve got quality in the forward areas."

It was a debut goal for Monville after his summer move from Bowers & Pitsea with the man he followed from the Essex club also drawing praise from the boss.

Moore said: "Lewis Manor when he came on made a huge difference. He wins balls in the air, makes it difficult for the defenders to mark him.

We had to raise it at half-time and I knew we’d get one chance and that could be the difference and it turned out it was.

"Quentin has been in red-hot form in pre-season and it was a great strike."

And the manager is hoping this could be the start of a perfect week, with home games against Bishop's Stortford and Billericay Town to follow on Tuesday and Saturday.

He said: "We’ve got a tough run of games but it’s a good one for us because if we play better teams than us, we’ll raise our game.

"Nobody will want to come here.

"Six points out of the first nine would be a great return but if we get seven or nine, it is a great start to the season.

"Herne Bay came up with momentum from their play-off win and all the games yesterday in the division were tight games.

"If we are going to do anything this year we are going to need a squad. It’s a team to start and a squad to finish, that will win us games."