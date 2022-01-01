News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Match Report

Isthmian League Premier Division

Enfield Town

4

Muhammadu Faal ,46, (pen) 59, 89, Lyle Della-Verde 50

Potters Bar Town

0

Faal proves too hot for Bar as derby day at Enfield ends in defeat

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:27 PM January 1, 2022
Manager Lee O'Leary saw his Potters Bar Town team fall to defeat away to Enfield Town.

Manager Lee O'Leary saw his Potters Bar Town team fall to defeat away to Enfield Town. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Four second-half goals put pay to a promising first period as Potters Bar Town were sunk in their new year derby at Enfield Town.

The hosts had seen their title challenge falter after three games without a win but a hat-trick from Muhammadu Faal, plus one from Lyle Della-Verde, gave them a 4-0 win at Donkey Lane.

For the Scholars though their superb 5-1 win over Lewes is starting to look like a false dawn as they fell to a fourth loss in five.


The first half never hinted at the final score with Bilal Sayoud forcing a save out of Adi Connolly before Sam Youngs had to hook one off the line following a looping header from Dwight Pascal that floated over the keeper's head.

Percy Kiangebeni went closest for the hosts but Ciaran Gordon-Stairn was equal to his shot after the former St Albans City midfielder had skipped past several Bar tackles..

But the Scholars gifted Enfield the lead 17 seconds after the restart, a mix-up in defence allowing Faal to lob the keeper and Della Verde doubled the lead a few minutes later.

It was three before the hour, Faal converting a penalty and despite a few chances, Faal wrapped his treble and the win with a minute to go.

Football
Potters Bar News

