Togetherness the key as Scholars stay top of the class with derby win

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore is delighted with his side's start to the season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Sammy Moore praised the unity of his Potters Bar Town squad as a fourth win from five kept them on top of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

They had hit the summit of the division with a 2-1 success away to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday and followed it up with the same result at home to Enfield Town on bank holiday Monday.

And the Scholars boss says everyone at the club is committed to doing their level best week in, week out.

Moore said: "Since we’ve come in for pre-season, the boys have been amazing and the togetherness we have in that dressing room is unbelievable.

"They are buying in to what we want to do at the club and you can see it on the pitch, they are a fully-committed team who wants three points.

"When things don’t go our way and we need to muck in, we are doing that.

"If you do that in this league and you can get consistency, then it is open for anyone. There isn’t a Worthing [any more].

"I’m delighted that the three points keeps us at the top, that’s where you want to be, and it’s great to start well but we know it is only the start.

"We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground because we know how quickly football can change.

"But to win four games out of five is a testament to the boys and the staff."

The victory over their near neighbours was done the hard way with goals from Mohammed Kamara and Quentin Monville, his third of the season, overturning an early deficit.

"It was a different test for the boys, having to come from behind but we responded fantastically well," said Moore.

"We got the ball out wide, played some nice balls into the box that maybe we could have got on the end of.

"The goal was a delightful passage of play and I’m delighted for Mo. He’s been out of the team but he started on Saturday and was excellent.

"I asked for a massive effort second half. We knew they’d be a tough team to play against.

"They are very direct, you have to deal with a lot of set-plays, but we kept going until the end."

The tough tests continue though on Saturday when Potters Bar make their FA Cup bow, away to the side sitting just one place behind them in the table.

The Bar manager said: "The FA Cup is the FA Cup and everyone will raise their game.

"We’d have liked a team at home but the draw doesn’t work like that.

"It’s first v second from our league and we know [Danny Scopes] from our time at Concord.

"He will have them well-drilled, they are another threat from set-plays, and they will be a tough test.

"But we’re going there full of confidence. The FA Cup is very important to this club and hopefully we can get a result."