Dramatic win has Potters Bar Town moving closer to Isthmian League safety

Aaron Eyoma had a hand in the winner against Carshalton and scored his first goal for Potters Bar Town against Hornchurch. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town are all but safe according to manager Sammy Moore after picking up a dramatic victory on the road at Carshalton Athletic.

The former Concord Rangers and Hemel Hempstead Town boss set the Scholars a target of 42 points as crucial to retain their Isthmian League Premier Division status when he took over at the end of January.

And the 3-2 victory at Colston Avenue, sealed in stoppage time by Corey Parchment's winner, puts them one point away ahead of Tuesday's home game with Margate.

The success in south London had looked to be in the bag as early as the 14th minute.

Calvin Ekpiteta had put them in front after working space for a shot on the edge of the area and then Joe Boachie rifled a shot into the net three minute later.

The hosts pulled one back before the break, Dan Bassett getting his 21st of the season and they thought they had completed the comeback with 15 minutes to go with Dan Bennett's header.

But Bar were not to be denied and after good work by Aaron Eyoma following a long clearance from Hafed Al-Droubi, the ball was move to Parchment who got his second in four games via the post.

This was the 10th game since Moore took over from Lee O'Leary and in the form table for that period would put the Scholars seventh in the table with five wins and two draws.

Their third defeat came four days earlier but even the 2-1 loss to play-off chasing Hornchurch had the boss focusing on the positives.

Speaking on Twitter he said: "Our five game unbeaten run comes to an end but I'm certainly not disappointed. There were so many positives to take and we gave a very good Hornchurch side a right game.

"I'm proud of my players and to put that kind of performance in having only been together for four weeks is hugely encouraging."

Eyoma had put Bar in front on 20 minute with his first goal for the club and they were only undone by a Tom Wraight penalty in the first half and a Liam Nash goal just past the hour.

They will get another big test of their progress when they host champions-elect Worthing on Saturday.