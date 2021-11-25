Confidence high as Potters Bar Town plot FA Trophy upset at Braintree Town

Ben Ward-Cochrane took his tally to 11 for the season as Potter Bar Town beat Bowers & Pitsea. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar Town are confident they can spring an FA Trophy upset when they travel to Braintree Town for their second-round fixture.

The Scholars made it four wins from their last five Isthmian League Premier Division games when they beat Bowers & Pitsea 2-0 on Tuesday night.

It also makes it one defeat in eight and and with the Irons struggling at the wrong end of the National League South table, just three points off the foot, it has all the hallmarks of an shock in the making.

That is certainly how manager Lee O'Leary is approaching things.

He said: "I definitely feel that this group of players can compete against anyone in non-league football and we are going there for the win.

"We are not just going to make up the numbers or have a day out. It’s not a day out, we want our day out to come in one or two rounds time.

"It is all about business on Saturday. We’ll go there, try a win the tie and then we’ll look forward to the draw on Monday.

"The boys are hungry and it should be a good game. We’re all looking forward to it."

The win over Bowers on Tuesday night came courtesy of goals from Samson Esan and Ben Ward-Cochrane but despite the superb form, they currently sit in mid-table.

That is down to a number reasons, most notably two abandoned league games after a waterlogged pitch against Kingstonian and a floodlight failure away to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Both were stopped with a little more than 15 minutes to go and Bar leading 1-0 and both could have seen the team higher up the table.

That comes with more than its share of frustration.

O'Leary said: "It was a relief [to get to 90 minutes against Bowers]. That was my emotion after the game. The performance was really good but I’d have taken a bad performance if we could have got the three points.

"It was important. The timing of games and the accumulation of wins is really important to keeping the momentum going and not falling too far behind.

"We’ve been in such good form of late and our performance levels have been really good but we feel like we’re slipping down the league instead of going up it as we should be.

"That’s due to a lack of midweek fixtures, we’re still in the Trophy, and obviously the abandoned games.

"It is really important that we make the most of the league games.

"The boys handled the pressure of that brilliantly on Tuesday, from start to finish.

"The intensity and application, especially in the first half was superb. We played with a really good tempo.

"This team has come a long way since I’ve been here. Teams are giving us the utmost respect which shows how far we’ve come."