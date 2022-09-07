Moore wanting to recreate FA Cup magic with Potters Bar Town

Match reaction

Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore was part of the AFC Wimbledon team who played Liverpool in the third round in 2015. - Credit: ADAM DAVY/PA

Potters Bar Town manager knows all about FA Cup dream coming true - and he wants the same for his current squad after victory over Aveley.

Moore was a midfielder for AFC Wimbledon when the Dons drew Liverpool in the third round of the 2015 competition.

Two Steven Gerrard goals gave Liverpool a 2-1 win that day but the same score, courtesy of a Lewis Manor in the final minute of stoppage time against Aveley, sent the Scholars to the second qualifying round.

"Everyone wants an FA Cup run," said Moore. "I was lucky enough to get to the third round and play against Liverpool so I know how much it means to a club like us.

"It’s an amazing feeling. Credit to my boys, we keep going and going.

"It was two tight games to be fair. Danny Scopes is a good manager and he’s got them well drilled, they do what they need to do.

"We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. It was a draw that neither of us wanted because we are both flying in the league.

"Credit to them, they came here and had a go. We defended the set-pieces better in the second half but we were waiting for that little bit of magic that you need in any game.





"We got that from Mo [Kamara]. It was unbelievable ball in and Manor was in the right area at the right time, that’s what you pay your money for."

The goal conceded on the stroke of half-time, from a corner after a Ted Collins penalty save, was not something the Bar boss enjoyed though.

He said: "We switched off, which we did on Saturday. It was from a corner again and I’m not happy about it.

"We’re a big side and we’re conceding goals that are giving teams a lift.

"I’m not happy with the performance because I think we can play better. We set standards in the first five league games that we didn’t necessarily hit but we got the result."

The replay followed the draw in Essex on Saturday, a match that was finished early because of a nasty head injury to Joe Boachie.

He will return in time but Moore is ready to strengthen his high-flying squad in the striker's absence.

The boss said: "Our thoughts are with Joe. He wasn’t here but we wanted to do it for him. He’s a big player for us.

"The protocol is he won’t be involved for a while and then it is how he feels as to when he comes back.

"We’re looking to strengthen. I’ve had a chat with the chairman and the board and hopefully we’ll have one or two additions come Saturday.

"But it is a good place to be at the minute. There’s a real buzz around the club.

"Results breed confidence and we have bags of it at the minute and we’re in great form."