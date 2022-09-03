News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley abandoned after serious injury

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:11 PM September 3, 2022
Potters Bar Town's FA Cup game at Aveley was abandoned.

Potters Bar Town have released a statement after their FA Cup game at Aveley was abandoned after a serious injury to one of their players.

The match was in stoppage time at the end of the first qualifying round tie when the injury occurred, the home side's own Twitter statement saying that "

The statement released by the Scholars read: "Today’s FA Cup match has been abandoned after a head injury was sustained to one of our players.

"The player is now on their way to Basildon Hospital.

"We would like to thank Aveley’s medical team, who were superb, for their help in dealing with the situation. 

"Further information will be released in due course."

The match was level at 1-1 at the time, George Sykes having equalised for Aveley two minutes from time after Lewis Manor had put Potters Bar ahead on 64 minutes.

