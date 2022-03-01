News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Potters Bar Town sign Billericay striker as winning run goes on

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:58 AM March 1, 2022
Samson Esan scored the only goal as Potters Bar Town beat Bowers & Pitsea in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Potters Bar Town have strengthened their squad for the run-in to the season by signing a National League South striker.

Norman Wabo has joined the Isthmian League Premier Division club on dual registration from Billericay Town.

The 23-year-old counts Margate, Dartford and Southend United as former clubs, with loan spells at the likes of Ebbsfleet United, Maidstone United and Braintree Town.

While at Roots Hall, Wabo made five appearances.

He joins a Scholars side who are riding the crest of a wave at the moment, after a fourth win in six games under new manager Sammy Moore and a third success on the trot.

It came courtesy of a Samson Esan goal, three minutes into the second half, securing a 1-0 victory at Bowers & Pitsea.

It lifts the Bar up to 14th in the table

